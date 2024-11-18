I whole-heartedly agree with Mr. Will Voelkel of Milford!

MAGA values are not shared by non-MAGAs:

The sanctity of life for example is regarded as a most important value held by most MAGA folk. MAGAs are not okay allowing murderers, rapist, and drug traffickers to traipse into our country un-vetted — MAGA Americans hold the sanctity of life a sacred value.

It was pure scientific opinion that caused the demise of American children’s education, American businesses to disintegrate and ultimately sever religious worship causing isolation and severe depression.

Clearly the values of education, maintaining a livelihood or the practice of religious freedoms are not shared by non-MAGAs.

Stealing from charities is abhorrent behavior, but so too is engaging in business dealings as a sitting president’s son for the financial gain of family members.

Attacking dead heroes is unacceptable! But more horrendous is leaving 13 Americans soldiers behind to perish in a hostile, foreign country.

Distorting the truth is never acceptable, especially if you are presenting yourself to the American people as a hero who served in combat — a lesson learned during the recent presidential campaign.

Empathy is not for losers among MAGAs — there is a tremendous outpouring of empathy any time an innocent American is killed at the hands of an uninvited foreign being! It doesn’t matter if the American is Black, white, Asian or Hispanic —if they were victims of a violent act or one of illicit drug trafficking as a result of illegal invaders — there has always been an overabundance of empathy from MAGAs for the families of each of these victims!

Anita Hauschild

Port Jervis