Library travel guides

Are you planning a winter getaway or perhaps looking to get a start on those summer vacation travel plans? The library has a travel book section that can help you! Popular travel guides such as Fodor’s, Lonely Planet and Eyewitness Guides are available in the library as well as “Unofficial Guide Books” and specialty guides.

Conventional travel books will have basic information about locations such as climate, history, and geographic areas as well as tips on what to pack and top things to see and do. Maps and transportation information can be useful when planning how to get to your destination as well as getting around once there. These guides can provide helpful tips for visiting places that are already on your itinerary or help you discover places to eat or things to do that might not be obvious.

Perhaps you might choose to explore with one of the more unusual titles such as “The Best Hits on the Blues Highway: Nashville to New Orleans on Route 61,” by Amy Bizzarri, which outlines a road trip through our nation’s musical history along Route 61. If you are looking to road trip outside of the country, check out “Europe by Eurail,” by LaVerne Ferguson-Kosinski, which covers the logistics of planning a Eurail trip as well as where you can go and what you can see there.

There are also detailed educational travel guides such as “The Grand Circle Tour: A Travel and Reference Guide to the American Southwest and the ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau,” by Michael Royea, which outlines a 14-day trip through the American Southwest and includes a section on the historical significance of each location as well as an extensive references section for additional learning.

If you are looking for a vacation to get you outside and moving, check out Fodor’s “The Complete Guide to the National Parks of the USA” or Falcon Guides’ “Hiking the Adirondack 46 High Peaks.” Or if you want to stay a little closer to home, the library has titles such as Joanne Michael’s “Let’s Take the Kids!: Great Places to go in New York’s Hudson Valley” and “New York Off the Beaten Path.” by Randi Minetor which offers some less well-known outings in eight separate geographic divisions of the state.

As always, be sure to check out the extensive collection of travel eBooks on the library’s digital platforms, Hoopla and Libby! As a tip for keeping those suitcases light, load up your phone, iPad or Kindle with a travel eBook when you load your books for reading and/or listening while you travel.

Just a reminder: you can access our full online calendar by visiting goshenpubliclibrary.org.

