Library books for all kinds of readers

Are you familiar with the library’s collection of large print books? We have a large selection of popular fiction and nonfiction available with a larger-than-normal print size. This was originally designed to help readers with vision issues but now sees wider use. If you’ve never tried reading a large print book or are afraid that they’re only for other people with poor vision, you should give it a chance.

Even people with perfect vision sometimes prefer being able to get through a page of text faster. Some folks who find themselves distracted easily find that having fewer words on a page can make it easier to focus. Sometimes it’s just a matter of changing to a larger font to make reading a book more enjoyable!

Our ever-expanding collection includes some of the most popular current authors, such as Frieda McFadden or James Patterson, along with in-demand titles from years past. And it’s worth pointing out that all cardholders have access to the full collection within the Ramapo-Catskill Library System service area (all of Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County, and a little bit of Ulster County). While we may not own every book you’d like to read, we can easily get many more titles than you see on the shelf for you.

If you know anyone who does have an impairment that prevents them from reading, be aware that the New York State Library has a Talking Books and Braille Library and offers free access to reader devices and a wide selection of books and magazines. This is a service only for people with disabilities but not limited to vision problems: some examples of other qualifying conditions include a stroke that prevents the reader from understanding things or an impairment that prevents one from holding a book. For more information, please call the NY State Library at (800) 342-3688 or ask at the reference desk next time you’re at the library.

On an unrelated note, we’d like to spotlight some of our upcoming wintry events for children here at the library! We’re having a Movie Sleigh-In on December 6, at 4 p.m. For that, kids get to design their own sleighs to sit in for a showing of a popular holiday film starring Will Ferrell. There will also be a fun photo scene, an Elf Name Game, and popcorn! Please register on our online calendar. On December 9, we are celebrating National Hot Cocoa Day from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be lots of different chocolatey flavors and mix ins to choose from as well as cookies and crafts!

We’d also like to remind everyone that we have also started to collect new electric griddles and toaster ovens for the food pantry up until December 23. Our collection of crock pots last year was a huge success, and we’d like to see this collection drive see the same response! We’re also still collecting new, unwrapped toys for in our Children’s Room for Toys for Tots. Donation collection ends on December 10.

As always, you can access our full online calendar at goshenpubliclibrary.org.

Goshen Public Library

Goshen