Libraries are for everyone

One of the common misperceptions about public libraries is that they primarily serve children. While we do offer lots of children’s programming and have a large children’s collection, the library is for everyone. With the power of your library card, you can take your learning to the next level!

Our adult collection not only contains popular fiction to all tastes, but our nonfiction collection also allows anyone interested in diving deep into a subject to explore the world and its history. Our reference librarians can also submit Interlibrary loan requests for any Goshen cardholder to get materials from across the country. We’ve even gotten books from the Library of Congress!

We also have a portion of the collection dedicated to The Great Courses with more available through Hoopla. These typically consist of a set with a small book and a series of DVDs or CDs designed to for a general audience to explore a topic in-depth. There is a wide range of topics available in our Great Courses collection, ranging from Basic Math for High School to Great Artists of the Italian Renaissance. If you want the structured learning of a class but without any homework, tests, or strict time limits, the Great Courses are an excellent option.

The library also has a huge selection of databases, providing access to recent and historical academic publications. Even though the term “databases” conjures images of Excel spreadsheet, these are actually just online services the library subscribes to in order to bring our patrons high-quality information that generally can’t be found through a web search.

We also have some programs we’d like everyone to be aware of:

Our Color & Craft Circle on Friday, October 11 at 2 p.m. in the library’s community room. This informal program gives crafters a chance to hang out with some other folks while working. We have basic knitting supplies and coloring books for adults available, or you can bring whatever you’re currently working on. We meet every second and fourth Friday, so bring a project and stop by!

The Friends of the Goshen Library Book Sale will be on October 18 and 19 at 10 a.m. Come find some hidden treasures among their huge selection of used books, music, and movies!

Children in kindergarten through grade 6 can come in for Character Creations, a weekly program where kids get to create their own favorite book characters. This week’s characters are Elephant and Piggie! This program runs Mondays 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

On October 16, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to celebrate Harry Potter Week, the children’s department is having Harry Potter Bingo for children in kindergarten through grade 6. There are loads of fun magic-themed prizes to win!

Are you interested in having your child learn cursive writing? The children’s department has a weekly take and make in which they can practice their lettering with characters from some of their favorite books.

You can access our full online calendar at goshenpubliclibrary.org.

