Letter to the Editor: Vote for someone who will always show up

To the Editor,

Some may know Aaron Ubides as the man who stood up for Florida. Others might know him as the guy who can fix just about anything at Showalter’s Equipment, Mr. Do-It-All. But to me, he’s simply Dad.

He’s the one who did my pigtails or ponytail for school every morning without ever complaining. A single father who juggled more jobs than I can count, just to make sure I had a good life. He chose to raise me in Florida, N.Y. because he knew it was a town where people looked out for each other and where someone would always be able to tell him where I was, and that I was safe.

For as long as I can remember, he has stood up for this town and for the people in it. He’s always had a voice when others stayed silent, and he’s never been afraid to fight for what’s right, even when it came with consequences.

Today, he’s not only a father, but an amazing grandfather. And while others may see his titles, his work, or his battles, I see the heart of a man who always puts family and community first.

If you vote for Aaron Ubides for legislator, you’re not just choosing a candidate. You’re choosing a man who leads with integrity, who never backs down from what’s right, and who will always show up for you, your family, and this town, just like he always has for mine.

Alexis Malunat

(A Daughter Who Knows Him Best)

Florida