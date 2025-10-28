Letter to the Editor: Vote for Aaron Ubides

To the Editor:

I’m proud to support Aaron Ubides for County Legislator, a dedicated, hands-on leader who truly listens to the people he serves. He has worked tirelessly to support local families, strengthen small businesses, and make our communities safer and more connected.

Aaron’s commitment to transparency, accountability and collaboration sets him apart. He doesn’t just talk about change - he works for it every day. Our county needs leaders like Aaron who put people first and deliver real results.

Please join me in voting for Aaron Ubides for County Legislator.

Philip Canterino

Goshen