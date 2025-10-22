Letter to the Editor: Ubides is the best candidate

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my heartfelt support for my husband, Aaron Ubides, as he seeks election to the office of County Legislator, District 2. As someone who knows him best, I believe he possesses the integrity, dedication, and vision our community needs and deserves.

When I met Aaron, he was a single father raising his 16-year-old daughter. She later became my beloved bonus daughter, and we are now proud grandparents together. Aaron’s desire to serve as legislator is based on wanting to become more involved and impactful in the community. He wants to ensure that our community remains a wonderful place to live - not only for our family, but all the families that call Orange County home.

Aaron’s history of volunteering and public service shows his compassion and commitment to others. He listens, acts fairly, and values openness and accountability.

I encourage everyone to vote for Aaron Ubides in the upcoming election. With his experience, dedication, and heart for service, I am confident he will be a strong advocate for our community and a leader we can trust.

Heather Ubides

Florida