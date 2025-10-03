Letter to the Editor: Supporting Jonathan Redeker

To the Editor:

As a retired police officer, I’ve spent my career protecting my community, and I know firsthand that our brave first responders can’t do their important work alone. Real public safety requires working with leaders who listen to the needs of the people serving their community. That’s why I’m supporting Jonathan Redeker for County Legislator in District 2.

Jonathan understands that the safety of our community is only as strong as the trust that’s built between members of the community and the people who protect them. He sees first responders and local government as partners in building a stronger, fairer community. He recognizes that when families feel safe, when neighbors trust one another, and when government listens and responds, everyone benefits.

What sets Jonathan apart is his commitment to giving our first responders the tools they need to succeed. He has consistently voiced support for funding training and equipment so that officers, firefighters, EMTs, and all emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively and safely. Jonathan is committed to speaking to the people who protect us to identify innovative ways that County government can support them.

But Jonathan also knows that true public safety isn’t just about uniforms and patrol cars, it’s about relationships. He has made it a priority to build bridges between law enforcement and the communities we serve. By encouraging transparency, dialogue, and accountability, he helps strengthen the trust that keeps neighborhoods safe.

I’ve worked in a profession where lives were on the line every day. I know that our communities are safest when law enforcement and residents work together, with mutual respect and understanding. Jonathan gets that. His vision isn’t about politics — it’s about people.

That’s why I’m proud to stand with Jonathan Redeker. He’s ready to deliver the resources our first responders need while ensuring that justice, fairness and compassion remain at the heart of County government.

Jonathan Redeker is the kind of leader Orange County needs.

Zinos Konstantinidis

Goshen