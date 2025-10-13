Letter to the Editor: Support for Sussman

To the Editor:

As someone who has served Orange County as both a farmer and a legislator, I’ve always believed that government should be run efficiently, transparently, and with compassion for those in need. Elected officials must place the people’s interests before their own.

I have known Michael Sussman for 15 years. For most of that time, we were in different political parties — I was elected four times to the County Legislature as a Republican and served through nearly all of Steve Neuhaus’s three terms in office. During that time, I came to know Michael as a man of integrity who fights for what’s right, regardless of politics or party.

When I led the fight to save Valley View from privatization and possible closure, Michael Sussman stood shoulder to shoulder with me. When I challenged corruption and cronyism in county government, Michael was again a steadfast ally. Together, we protected Valley View and pushed back against the misuse of public funds and insider deals.

Michael Sussman has consistently demonstrated that he will stand by his word and fight the “pay-to-play” culture that has too often infected our county politics. I am confident that, as County Executive, he will defend the safety net that protects our most vulnerable residents while promoting balanced, responsible economic development.

After 12 years of the current administration, it’s clear that Orange County needs new leadership — leadership that puts people first. That’s why I strongly endorse Michael Sussman for County Executive.

Mike Anagnostakis

Former County Legislator - District 17