Letter to the Editor: Right kind of leader

I support Jonathan Redeker for County Legislature. Now more than ever, Goshen is feeling the effects of change. Our community continues to evolve in countless ways, and although we all may have different visions for the future, everyone can agree that we want what’s best for our families and our neighbors. Positive change requires people of good faith to discuss ideas thoughtfully, act with integrity and care about the people it impacts.

And that’s why I support Jonathan Redeker for County Legislature. He has always been the right kind of leader in Goshen – as a teacher, a volunteer, and as an advocate for his community. Jonathan is always willing to contribute his deep expertise, and eager to dive deep on complex issues by speaking with citizens, talking to experts and doing the hard work. When his neighbors were plagued with undrinkable water, Jonathan worked with residents and the Town to deliver a resolution for hundreds who’d been suffering for years. Jonathan’s always been focused on collaboration and cooperation.

Today, Jonathan is fighting for clean water for everyone, and to keep Goshen and Florida water resources under the control of our local government, not the County. He’s got a smart vision for development and exciting plans for seniors to stay and thrive in our community.

Jonathan is the representation we deserve in the County Legislature, and I look forward to voting for him on Nov. 4.

Salvatore LaBruna

Goshen