Letter to the Editor: Not red vs. blue

As a Republican all my adult life and a lifelong resident of the Village of Florida, I’ve always believed local government should be about service, not Red vs. Blue. Jonathan Redeker listens, he leads with integrity, and his philosophy “People over Politics” resonates with me and the way I fight for the people of Florida. Redeker’s commitment to protecting Glenmere Lake, fiscal responsibility, and community solutions over partisan politics is what we need in our county government more now than ever. I may not agree with Jonathan on every topic but he will answer to his constituents, not high density housing developers or career politician donors.

I’ll be voting Jonathan Redeker for Orange County District 2 Legislator.

Daniel Harter Jr.

Florida