Letter to the Editor: May for OC Legislature

To The Editor:

I’m Ken English, former Tuxedo Town Supervisor. I’m writing to encourage support for Maria May, Candidate for The Orange County Legislature. We served four years together on the Tuxedo Town Board.

I know Maria to be a trustworthy, intelligent, hard working partner. She has integrity and is beholden to no one.

Together, we kept taxes low, revamped our zoning code to encourage investment, and managed growth to protect the tranquil character of Tuxedo. We negotiated to get Tuxedo Reserve approved, a project that will provide new housing, retail, restaurants, and a new tax base needed to sustain Tuxedo’s schools.

She led the development of an affordable Summer Camp for kids, and expanded recreational programming for adults and seniors.

She protected our environment, as we opened a new sewer plant, paid for by the developer, cleaned up a dump site in Sterling Forest, and protected the Indian Kill reservoir from potential development.

We improved town properties, Town Hall, our train station, and recreational facilities through grants, not taxes!

Southern Orange County needs a collaborative plan for Managed growth. Maria will focus on issues, to bring the resources needed to make our communities a place we never want to leave.

Kenneth English

Tuxedo