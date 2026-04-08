Letter to the Editor: Local artist seeks kidney donor

In its issue dated June 11, 2024, The Chronicle published a story on my brother Bill Jordan who was displaying his paintings at various locations mainly in Chester and Warwick. Bill (William) is a gifted artist who grew up in Warwick and now lives in Chester. Bill’s art portfolio mostly consists of randomly-chosen properties in Orange County. To view Bill’s paintings, access the following link: teropticalpaintings.etsy.com.

Unfortunately, after battling type 1 diabetes for 50 years, Bill is now in need of a kidney transplant, and, his immediate family members (including myself and my sister) are unable to be a donor. If anyone is interested in becoming a donor, Bill’s “story” is available on the National Kidney Registry website. Bill’s own micro-site can be accessed at https://nkr.org/UJZ245. Thank you for your consideration.

Chris Jordan

Ballston Spa