Letter to the Editor: Kudos to CAC members

To the Editor:

I’m writing to share congratulations and recognition of Chester Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) members, Susannah Devine and Bill Greene. They lead the Climate Smart taskforce work that is part of the CAC’s overall effort to address environmental and conservation issues. It was under the Climate Smart taskforce work stream last year and this year that Coolest Recycling Drive events were hosted in Chester. The events were coordinated in partnership with Sustainable Warwick and New Yorkers for Cool Refrigerant Management. The Coolest Recycling Drive events aimed to collect and properly recycle refrigerant-containing appliances (air conditioners, mini refrigerators, etc.) in order to reduce the environmental impacts of refrigerants.

As a result of the recycling drives and partnerships, Town of Chester will receive the Building Bridges Award from Hudson Valley Regional Council (HVRC) during its conference on Nov. 6, 2025. This honor is a testament to the positive outcomes of community-centered environmental stewardship through the promotion of recycling.

The partnerships and public events created tangible sustainability outcomes. That work has also sparked awareness, inspired action, and strengthened the fabric of our community around practical environmental protection solutions right here in Chester.

I hope that recognizing Chester with the Building Bridges award for encouraging everyone to take part in what some might consider to be a simple drop-off event will inspire even more support for protecting our environment together — even if by just one personal act at a time.

Martine DiPasquale

Chairwoman, the Chester Conservation Advisory Council