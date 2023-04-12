Letter to the editor. Honoring life?

While I appreciate, to some degree, the public efforts of state and local officials in trying to prevent the closure of Saint Patrick’s Parish Church, I can’t help but see the irony in these efforts as well. Describing this parish as a place “to honor life” and “celebrate love” will surely conjure up emotions of joy and hope, but “emotions” not coupled to Truth, is just sentimentalism. The Catholic Church certainly “honors life,” no doubt, but from conception to natural death.

The irony here is clear, Mr. Skoufis and Mr. Eachus both support public policies which allow the termination of the life of the unborn person in their mother’s womb. We were also informed that Saint Patrick’s is a place to “celebrate love.” Okay then, by what standard do they define “love” and how exactly is it celebrated? If it’s the biblical Truth found in 1 John 4:8 that “God is Love” then one must “celebrate” as obedient sons and daughters of the Church, fully submitting to all the Commandments and Church teachings – even those which may be politically inconvenient. But if this reference is specific to the modernist mantra of “love is love,” then what we are witnessing is a subtle attempt by government officials to imbue themselves into the governance of The Church, believing incorrectly that the Catholic Church, founded by Christ, was intended to be governed by the governed.

I will continue to pray that the Archdiocese has a change of plans for the future of this beautiful parish church, but I will pray more fervently for a conversion of all those who support abortion, which objectively contradict Church teachings, endangering not only the unborn, but the souls of the faithful as well.

Tom Lapolla

Monroe