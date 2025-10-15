Letter to the Editor: Heartfelt endorsement for Sussman

To the Editor:

Now is a critical time for our county. We have the chance to elect a County Executive who is eager to right the many wrongs that are plaguing us. Therefore I am asking that you consider a candidate who has the character and qualifications to move us in a positive direction.

I am a long time Independent, having been frustrated by the two party system. A worthy candidate has come forward, after a decades long career as an attorney in Goshen, at an age when most would retire, Mike Sussman is running. After attending several events where Mike spoke, it became crystal clear he was the very best person for the job and for our county. He is a man of character and intelligence. He will shed light on many questionable practices, back his findings with facts and will set the county back on a transparent, fiscally responsible course.

Simply put, we need clarity, a sensible, honorable candidate that has peeled the veil of questionable practices away, put the wrongs of past year’s right.

Go to Mike’s Facebook or campaign page and read for yourselves, decide if he isn’t someone you would feel better about guiding Orange County on a fiscally responsible path, sensible and thoughtful.

No one has asked me to write this, but I am compelled to vote for Mike Sussman for County Executive. With any luck, we here in Orange County will be far better off when he wins in November.

Lili Neuhauser

Tuxedo Park