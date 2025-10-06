Letter to the Editor: God bless our president

To the Editor:

In response to the letters about the fear that President Trump wants to tear apart our government and blaming the Republicans and Mr. Trump for the government shutdown, stop being brainwashed by the insanity on the left. We finally have a president that is honoring is top responsibility and protecting the taxpaying citizens! He has secured our borders, deporting thousands of illegal violent criminals! He is sending help to cities with epidemic violent crime! He has ended wars around the world, and is working tirelessly to end the war in Ukraine and the Middle East! By doing this Mr. Trump has already saved countless lives! God bless our amazing president and God bless America.

Raymond Klett

Warwick