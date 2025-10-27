Letter to the Editor: Experience matters

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my support for Linda Zappala for her reelection as Town Clerk of the Town of Chester.

I have personally known Linda for over 25 years, as a neighbor, friend, and coworker. Over the course of her 19 years as Deputy Town Clerk and Town Clerk, she has always done an excellent job. Her commitment and dedication to the position and to the residents of the Town of Chester have always been her top priority.

I proudly endorse Linda Zappala for reelection and encourage others to vote for her also. Experience matters!

Sharon Conklin

Sugar Loaf