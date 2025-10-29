Letter to the Editor: Consider Ubides your first choice

To the Editor:

To my fellow residents of Goshen, Florida and Warwick: Please join me in supporting Aaron Ubides for county legislator in District 2.

I have worked together with Aaron since 2002. I can best describe him as honest, loyal, tenacious, and hard working. He is tough and rugged as a Mack Truck - almost unstoppable.

Over the course of these years, I have watched him raise a wonderful daughter as a single dad, marry his incredible wife, and grow into a successful member of our community. Along the way, he has made many good friends and is always there to help anyone.

Aaron learned what hard work is as a young man on a large dairy farm in Goshen, milking cows, bailing hay and fixing equipment. He knows the value of a dollar. As time passed, he worked at Lloyd’s Supermarket and then Lycian Stage lighting before signing on with me. This experience gave him understanding of the needs of people and how our economy functions.

He has been a participating member of volunteer and charitable organizations within our community all the years I have known him and actively serves as a member of the Town or Warwick Zoning Board.

Please consider him as your first choice to be our voice in the Orange County Legislature and put him to work for all of us!

Rodger Showalter

Warwick