Letter to the Editor: Confusing situation

To the Editor:

Recently in Orange County, there were several raids designed to round up and deport undocumented immigrants. These depredations broke apart families and fostered an atmosphere of fear and distrust which is bad for business and for our moral state.

The overwhelming majority of undocumented immigrants came here for the same reason as my grandfathers: to create a better life for themselves.

It is confusing to me how folks claiming to be followers of Jesus (who clearly directed his followers to provide hospitality for the immigrant, an honored tradition in the Holy Land) support the breakup of law-abiding, hardworking families. I thought Christians stood for family values.

The proposed New York for All Act broadly prohibits state and local officers from enforcing federal immigration laws, funneling people into federal custody, and sharing sensitive information with federal agents.

May we tenderize our hearts and have compassion for decent people everywhere. As the angels said to the shepherds, “On earth, peace, good will toward men.” It really is that simple. In the spirit of the season, please contact your assemblyman and state senator and urge them to support the New York for All Act.

Fred Schuepfer

Harriman