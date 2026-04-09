Letter to the Editor: Chester Conservation Advisory Council thanks program partners

The Chester Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) writes to share information about this year’s programming and publicly thank our program partners from 2025: Orange County Audubon Society for hosting bird walk, Bruderhof community for organizing the youth bird house building workshop, and Sustainable Warwick for co-sponsoring both the Coolest Recycling and Repair Café events. The CAC is grateful for their partnership in creating positive, educational experiences which allow us to connect with more members of the greater Chester community.

This year the CAC is looking forward to kickoff spring 2026 by hosting Coolest Recycling (April 11) and Repair Café (April 25). The CAC also supports the “Lights Out for Birds” campaign from April 13 thru April 20th – decreasing light pollution for migratory birds. (Lights Out Program https://shorturl.at/kD3B6).

The CAC will undertake several other initiatives, including beginning work on a process for a Chester natural resources inventory later this year. There will be fun, educational programs announced through to late Fall.

If there are any community members who wish to suggest program partnerships with the CAC, we have posted a form on the CAC page of the town website that explains the process for consideration. It can be found using this shortened link, too: https://bit.ly/4mgo4gE



The Chester Conservation Advisory Council