Letter to the Editor: A way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

To the editor:

Most people aren’t aware animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate change. In order to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, politicians at the state and federal level should support public funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, the revolutionary protein is grown from livestock cells, without raising and slaughtering animals.

Cultivated meat is currently too expensive to mass produce. This technological hurdle can be overcome with significant government investment in cellular-agriculture development. Politicians sincerely concerned about the environment must back the effort. Let’s build cultivated-meat research facilities at agricultural colleges and universities across the country.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Conn.