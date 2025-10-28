Letter to the Editor: A vote for Sussman

To the Editor:

As everyone who reads this paper knows, local politics is the bedrock of democracy. The office of County Executive can shape the land and culture we live in. The County Executive chooses whether Orange County will be paved with massive warehouses, whether open fields will give way to rampant development, whether backroom deals control the county budget. Those are choices our current County Executive has made and continues to make in favor of developers with handshake deals out of the public eye. I’ve had enough of it.

That is why I will vote for Michael Sussman for County Executive. He has a long track record of standing against irresponsible development, relying on law to protect our shared resources. I would trust Sussman to manage Orange County development with intelligence, honesty, and vision.

Rodger Friedman

Tuxedo