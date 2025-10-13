Letter to the Editor: A remedy for water issues in Redeker

To the Editor:

We are plagued, as are other Goshenites, by the poor quality of our water. Mineral deposits accumulate rapidly in our coffee makers and toilets, yet our current representatives have failed to even recognize the problem. Jonathan Redeker, who is running for the county legislature in District 2, has promised to remedy this situation, and, given his record of successfully pushing for better water for Hambletonian Park homeowners, voters can be confident that he will follow through.

Redeker, a long-time and well-loved teacher of history and government, has a platform consistent with this goal. He supports economic development that will bring well-paying jobs, rather than supporting every warehouse that seeks to replace our wooded areas and bring unwanted traffic. In the face of federal budget cuts, he wants to maintain programs benefiting veterans, seniors, and children.

In general, Redeker is a man of the people whose proposals represent the interests of most of us in Goshen and Florida rather than a small elite of insiders. For too long our county has had one party rule, leading to corruption and favoritism. Redeker would be a fresh voice in a county grown accustomed to old boy networks that exclude the rest of us.

William and Patricia Seaton

Goshen