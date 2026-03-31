Letter to the Editor: A conservative Latino leader’s perspective

As a proud American and Latino leader, I believe it is time to put our nation — and our people — first.

America is a country built on laws, values, opportunity, and personal responsibility. But those principles only work when they are respected and upheld. Today, too many Americans, from every background, are struggling with rising costs, concerns about public safety, and a lack of accountability from leaders who too often place political agendas ahead of the needs of their own citizens.

Let me be clear: supporting secure borders, lawful immigration, and responsible governance is not anti-immigrant — it is pro-America.

As Latinos, we understand the value of hard work, family, faith, and respect for this country. Many of us came here the right way, or are the children of those who did. We believe in earning opportunity — not bypassing the system. That is why we must demand policies that are fair, orderly, and rooted in the rule of law.

We cannot continue down a path where the integrity of our immigration system is weakened and the consequences to American communities are ignored. It is deeply concerning when elected officials — from both parties — including Republican county legislators and Congressman Pat Ryan, oppose measures such as the proposed ICE site, while supporting or enabling policies that many believe weaken border security and enforcement.

This is not about party — it is about responsibility.

It is time for leadership that puts American citizens first, protects our borders, strengthens our economy, and restores trust in our institutions.

Rubén Estrada

Founder / Chairman

American Latino Coalition / American Latino Cultural Center

Monroe