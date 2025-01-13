Join Meals on Wheels of Warwick

For 50 years, your neighbors have been helping other neighbors through the Warwick Meals on Wheels program.

Over 100 volunteers deliver meals to their homes five days a week, 52 weeks each year.

For some homebound recipients it is a much-appreciated visit from what has become a warm friend. The volunteers always check in on these folks and see how they are doing. Even just a quick daily conversation is very often a welcome occasion.

Freshly prepared hot and cold meals are rushed to their homes by the volunteers whose only remuneration is the smile they are greeted with at the door.

The program was initiated by Dr. Donald Hull in conjunction with the Warwick Ecumenical Council. The good doctor was practicing family medicine (even making house calls) before he retired. Being a real people person, he wanted to continue that personal association with the community and thus started the Warwick Meals on Wheels program.

Unbelievably, some of the original volunteers are still active in the organization.

Over the years thousands of volunteers have delivered a half million meals to almost 4,000 families while maintaining a kinship with those who need it most.

As we make the visit, we have the opportunity to check on their living conditions along with their health. It is not uncommon for a volunteer to happen upon and intercede in an emergency.

We cover the village and many hamlets scattered throughout our town regardless of the weather.

We are proud of the services we provide and look forward to the next 50 years of caring for our neighbors.

If you would like to join Warwick Meals on Wheels as a recipient or as a volunteer, give us a call at 845-986-3389.

Donations are always appreciated to PO Box 98 in Warwick or online at mealsonwheelsofwarwickny.org.

Meals of Wheels of Warwick

Warwick