Infrastructure in Chester

Maintaining infrastructure is a key task of local government. Our roads are always in need of repairs and improvements. We have roads administered by the village and town of Chester, Orange County, and New York State, which often makes it difficult to determine who is responsible for what.

Since I’ve lived here, the 17M bridge at the intersection of King’s Highway has been a disaster to drive over. I was told it had been that way long before I moved here and that people popped their tires on it every day. I’d heard there’d been many complaints but that nothing changed for years. Then, Brandon Holdridge was elected to the town board. He brought a resolution to the DOT, called the DOT every other week, and spoke with our state representatives until it was repaved last December.

This was directly because of Councilman Holdridge’s persistence, and I know this because he constantly updated us about his efforts online and at meetings. His dedication got the job done while others sat around and pointed fingers. This kind of transparency and persistence are why I’m voting Brandon Holdridge for town supervisor.

Tyler Hassan

Chester