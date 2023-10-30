Independent for PJ Gorman

As a registered Independent, I am voting for PJ Gorman for councilwoman for the town of Chester this upcoming election. PJ Gorman has been a lifelong resident in Chester with deep roots to the community. Her children were raised in Chester and she has been actively involved in Chester school district’s PTA and the town’s Little League. As a tax-paying resident, Gorman knows that her actions as a councilwoman for the town of Chester directly impacts her family’s finances and will make sound budget decisions. I truly believe that she knows her actions impact all the residents of Chester. PJ Gorman ran a successful business in Chester and she understands the many challenges businesses face and the value they bring to our community. She successfully navigated the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic placed on her business. PJ Gorman brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the Town of Chester Town Board. To date, I have yet to hear or read what her opposing candidate brings to the town board. In fact, the only thing I have seen is negative mailings in my mailbox which is a complete turnoff as an Independent. This November 7 join me in making the sound decision of voting for PJ Gorman.

James Morrison

Chester