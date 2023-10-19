In support of Supervisor Bob Valentine

At a time when we are under constant threat of upheaval in our daily lives, when our culture and values are under attack and the feckless government in Washington can’t decide which side they are on and refuse to close our borders against the current invasion, we are very grateful to be living in our quiet, peaceful and crime-free town of Chester with Supervisor Bob Valentine at the helm, steady as she goes. He has 10 years of municipal experience and practical hands-on skills and there isn’t a problem he hasn’t handled or solved.

His life’s work as a home builder and excavator has given him first-hand knowledge of water, sewer, drainage, roadwork, building codes, and planning. Bob Valentine is a staunch advocate of open space and scenic and rural preservation, as well as Chester and Sugar Loaf history. We had about 40 dairy farms here in Chester in the ‘60s, just one is left since dear Joe Durma’s recent passing, the centuries old Johnson Farm. Change is all around us, some is hard, but much of it is good.

Yes, we face a large development called the Greens of Chester, for a sect of the Jewish community who are not as orthodox as Kiryas Joel and want very much to get along well with their neighbors here in Chester. Fortunately, Bob Valentine is a kind and good-natured man who is always available to help any resident with a problem and provide sensible advice. His phone number is right on the first page of the town of Chester website. He has kept taxes down and increased revenue to our town. Our industrial park and the Sugar Loaf PAC are thriving assets. As supervisor he has restored our emergency reserves and fully funded police and highway departments.

However, his over-zealous and very young opponent in this race, Democrat Brandon Holdridge, has made malicious and unfounded charges against Supervisor Valentine starting with an appalling poison pen letter Holdridge sent to his Democrat supporters immediately before the primary election in June leaving no time for Bob to respond! He has continued to sling mud in public at town meetings and also at an illegal press conference on town property last week. And there he goes again, in Sugar Loaf this Sunday morning, complaining while Bob used his own equipment at no charge to move rocks for a Girl Scout project!?

Dirty politics may be business as usual in DC and Albany, but not in this small town where Supervisor Valentine runs a successful family business and raised his fine sons and has many beautiful grandchildren. As he often says, “I’m not going anywhere, Chester’s my home.” I say we’re lucky to have him!

Please vote on election day Nov. 7.

Deborah C. Diltz

Chester