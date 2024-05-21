Hughes Energy’s Orange County expansion

Hughes Energy LLC has spent the last several years trying to get into several counties in New York, including Delaware, Washington, Warren, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and now Orange. They have been rejected by all of them, plus Palm Beach County, Florida. They make claims of “successful plants in Europe,” but they do not provide any proof, citing NDA agreements.

One can find plenty of information about how promising autoclave technology was in Europe from 2004 to 2016. Sadly, it did not live up the promises and has mostly been abandoned (researchgate.net/publication/326231411_Evolution_of_Mechanical_Heat_Treatment_for_resource_recovery_from_Municipal_Solid_Waste_in_the_UK).

One can also learn about the tragic explosion of an autoclave that took a man’s life at the Sterecycle (with an e not an i) in Rotherham, UK (youtube.com/watch?v=uDgY64bux2k).