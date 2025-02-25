Heat pump seminar review and survey responses

The Sustainable Warwick Climate & Energy Committee recently conducted a survey of local heat pump owners and then held a seminar at Albert Wisner Public Library on February 4 titled, “A Neighborly Introduction to Heat Pumps.” The seminar was attended by more than 50 people, most of whom indicated they have aging furnaces or boilers and thus need to be informed about whether heat pumps might be a good solution for their homes.

The seminar included an introduction by Dr. Bill Makofske to the modern technology in heat pumps that captures heat from one place and moves it to another. This provides the capacity to heat or cool a home without burning any fuels while efficiently using electricity.

At the seminar, representatives from Alpine Air and Nebrasky Heating and Plumbing shared examples from recent homes where they installed heat pumps, along with explanations of what the costs were and how rebates and incentives from federal and state programs brought the final costs down.

Here is a summary of responses to the survey:

Why did you decide to get heat pumps? More than half the respondents were motivated to get off fossil fuels or improve their energy efficiency. Several appreciated the opportunity to get air conditioning at the same time. One respondent said it was a huge improvement when they replaced electric resistance baseboards.

What do you like about your heat pumps? Many respondents said their heat pumps were easy to operate, and they liked the extra benefit of having air conditioning. Some specifically mentioned not using fossil fuels or needing refills, as well as the advantages of not burning fuels inside their home; a few owners noted being able to run their heat pumps with electricity generated by their own solar PV system. Others noted they had improved home comfort, especially with separate zones for each unit. Others liked the quiet operation and general efficiency.

What do you dislike about your heat pumps? A couple owners said the mini-splits on the wall were unsightly. One person said they are draftier than baseboard heat, another commented on a slight draftiness when the split units circulate air to sense the temperature, and another noted a chilly draft when the outdoor unit goes into defrost mode. One person ended up with a completely unheated basement, because of poor planning when the heat pumps were installed. Another thought going from room to room to adjust each unit was cumbersome.

Are heat pumps expensive? The general consensus was that installing heat pumps was a big expense, but any heating system is expensive, especially for retrofitting a home. All the same, rebates helped offset the cost, as did financing from state programs. Moreover, heat pumps have the advantages of lower operating and maintenance costs, plus in most cases they provide air conditioning. For new buildings, heat pumps are much more affordable. When coupled with community solar and especially a home photo-voltaic solar system, the operating costs of heat pumps drop even more.

Is your home energy efficient? How has your electricity bill been affected by heat pumps? Do you own a solar PV system or are you signed up for community solar? Most of the homes were well insulated and a couple of the homes even claimed to be passive solar homes. Four of the respondents specified they have solar panels, while two others indicated having community solar. One of the homes had “fairly good insulation” while another reported bad insulation.

What advice would you give to homeowners who are considering installing heat pumps?

Definitely worth it to avoid fossil fuels, especially if you also have solar panels.

Get quotes from three or more contractors and listen to their ideas about the best way to install and use heat pumps in your home.

Learn what the advice “set it and forget it” means, and why it’s good advice for heat pump owners.

Sign up for community solar. Then follow the AWE steps: Assess your home’s insulation and air sealing; weatherize to the extent practical; then, electrify it with heat pumps. PV solar should be the last step you take.

While they will work anywhere, a well-insulated, well-sealed house is necessary to get the most comfort and efficiency from heat pumps.

Most heat pumps are air-to-air heat pumps, but there are also air-to-water heat pumps to retrofit in homes with baseboard and radiant floor heating; this may be a good solution for homes that don’t have pre-existing ductwork.

How comfortable was your home when Warwick got to -5 F? Everyone who replied said they remained comfortable or very comfortable on the coldest days in Warwick this year. Some of the respondents mentioned also using a second heat source, such as a wood stove or prior heating system that had not been removed.

To learn more about heat pumps, check out the resources available from NYSERDA and on the Sustainable Warwick website (sustainablewarwick.org/heat-pumps).

The Climate & Energy Committee will be hosting a variety of neighborly seminars at Albert Wisner Public Library this year. The topic for April will be electric vehicles and for June will be solar panels and community solar. Contact the Library for advance registration.

Sustainable Warwick

Warwick