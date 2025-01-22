Gratitude for Erie Street Park revitalization

As a 20-year member of the Goshen community, I’m thrilled to see the community come together to vote in support of revitalizing Erie Street Park. The overwhelming support from voters for the property transfer from the school district to the village was an example of community unity and desire for an upgrade to our shared spaces. Just as Goshen has come together to fight against overdevelopment and the conversion of our open vistas into warehouses, our town stood up to proclaim what we do want — green community spaces where our families can engage with our neighbors and enjoy all that Goshen has to offer.

I want to express my gratitude to Mayor O’Donnell, the Joint Recreation Commission, the Goshen School Board, and the entire administrative team of Goshen schools. Their dedication to this project has been clear and it is great to see unifying efforts like this in Goshen.

It is important to recognize that Democratic State Senator James Skoufis is playing a huge role in this project. He is a true champion of our Goshen community. He secured grant funding instrumental in making this dream a reality. Senator Skoufis has always been a champion for our community, and his support on this project is deeply appreciated.

I am excited to see the joy on kids’ faces and hear the noises of children playing and parents cheering while they create lasting memories in this upgraded park. This is a victory for all of us, and it’s a reminder of the incredible things we can achieve when we work together for the common good.

Jonathan Redeker

Goshen