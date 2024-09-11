x
Goodyear Blimp spotted in Chester

Chester /
| 11 Sep 2024 | 12:07
    The Goodyear Blimp was hovering around the Chester area on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 11, for reasons unknown. This shot was taken on West Ave., Chester. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)