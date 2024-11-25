Giving thanks by giving back this Thanksgiving

As we gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, it’s essential to reflect on the true essence of the holiday: gratitude and giving back. While we enjoy our meals and the company of family and friends, we must also remember those in our community who are less fortunate. This season offers a profound opportunity to extend our hands and hearts to those in need.

A shining example of community spirit is the annual Thanksgiving event organized by Veterans Angels of Hope in the Village of Sloatsburg. This remarkable organization, dedicated to assisting veterans, military personnel, and their families, provides free holiday dinner bags and equine therapy for veterans with PTSD.

Each year, Veterans Angels of Hope, in collaboration with Interstate Toyota and People to People — Rockland County’s largest food pantry — prepares and delivers nearly 600 dinner bags, including a free Thanksgiving turkey, to veterans throughout Rockland County. This initiative ensures that those who have served our nation can enjoy a hearty meal during the holiday season.

I have had the honor of attending this event annually, alongside newly elected Sloatsburg Village Mayor Darrell Frasier, who also serves as our office’s Rockland County community liaison and is a cherished friend. Witnessing the dedication of volunteers and the gratitude of recipients is a humbling experience that underscores the importance of community service.

People to People plays a pivotal role in this initiative. As Rockland County’s largest food pantry, they work tirelessly to help struggling Rockland residents through difficult times with dignity. Their commitment to feeding Rockland’s hungry is evident in their various programs and partnerships, including this collaboration with Veterans Angels of Hope.

This Thanksgiving, I encourage everyone to embody the spirit of the holiday by reaching out to neighbors in need. Whether through volunteering, donating to local food pantries, or simply offering a helping hand, your actions can make a significant difference. Organizations like Veterans Angels of Hope and People to People rely on the generosity and support of community members to continue their vital work.

Let us remember that Thanksgiving is not just about the food on our tables but also about the compassion in our hearts. By giving back to our community, we honor the true meaning of the holiday and strengthen the bonds that hold us together.

Wishing you all a heartfelt and generous Thanksgiving.

Karl Brabenec, Assemblyman

District 98