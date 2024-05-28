Girl Scouts go ‘Inside Government’

Chester Girl Scout Junior Troop 10 recently completed their Inside Government badge. There were several steps for the requirements.

We had a visit from Supervisor Brandon Holdridge explaining his role as supervisor and what that entails.

We discussed with our troop what it means to be an active citizen. What kind of laws people follow and how does this compare to the laws (or rules) they follow in school.

We visited the senior center on Election Day 2023, learning about why we vote, who was running, and what district we would vote in based on where we lived.

We held our own mock vote on important topics to these fourth and fifth graders. Red Doritos or Blue Doritos??? No one abstained!!

The last portion was to write a letter to the editor of our local newspaper on a topic they felt was important. They decided to choose why they enjoy Girl Scouts and why other should join:

“We do a lot of different activities.”

“It’s more than just selling cookies.”

“We get to spend time with friends.”

“It’s fun, we get to learn new things and be involved with our community.”

“It’s not like school, there is no homework in Girl Scouts.”

“We have a bond with one another and have learned about respecting our peers/friends.”

“It is a mixed group of girls, different grades and different friends.”

“When we are together at Girl Scouts with Miss Allyson we do fun activities and learn cool stuff.”

“Girls should join Girl Scouts because of all the things we talked about, they will learn fun stuff and get to be with fun people.”

We are hoping that this letter will reach families so they can see how awesome Girl Scouting is. Some of these girls have been together since kindergarten and others only joined my troop this year. It is incredible to see them get along, respect not only me but one another and any adult that we interact with during our meetings. These are the future leaders and like they said it is more than just the cookies!

Troop 10: Angela, Isabella, Juliette, Madisyn, Faith, Juliana, Mikaela, Jaimie, Eliana & Madison

Allyson Delo

Chester