Gillibrand and Ryan on the death of Tyre Nichols

Following the release of the video showing the death of a young Black man at the hands of police in Memphis, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:

Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder.

I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country.

More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Ryan also issued a statement:

Tyre Nichols should still be alive, and my heart goes out to his entire family, especially his mother.

Those responsible for perpetrating this unspeakable violence must be held fully accountable.