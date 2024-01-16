Florida UFSD congratulates Joe DiMattina

The Florida Union Free School District would like to extend congratulations to athletic director and coach, Joe DiMattina. Joe was selected to receive the New York State Athletic Administrators Award for Emerging Athletic Administrators representing Section IX, Chapter 9.

The Liam Frawley, Emerging Athletic Administrators Award goes to an individual who is recognized for outstanding accomplishments and contributions as a new athleticadministrator. Other criteria include the member showing contributions to their community, the local chapter of NYSAAA, state, ongoing commitment to athletics, willingness to get involved, constant professional development, and continuing education.

