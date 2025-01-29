February programs at the library

February is just about here and there is a lot going on here at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society! There are a surprising number of holidays and observations for the shortest month of the year — Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, and Washington’s Birthday are the obvious ones. The entire month is Black History Month. There’s also the Super Bowl, which is big enough to feel like a holiday for some folks.

At the library, we have several things on the calendar to celebrate these!

Because Valentine’s Day is around the corner, the Adult Services Department presents a Card making program on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Whether it’s a Valentine for a special someone, a birthday card for your best friends, or you’re still behind on thank you notes, this is a great chance to create a card or two with colored paper, die cuts and stamps.

Next up on the calendar, we want to celebrate the biggest football game of the year with a PreGame Kickoff Party presented by the Adult Services Department on Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m. This is an after-hours program to get hyped for the big game many of us will be watching on Sunday! We’ll have football-themed foods and drinks. Test your knowledge of football trivia. And you can take a trip to the past by playing an iconic football video game from the early ‘90s!

The second meeting of our new Horror Book Club is on February 13 at 6 p.m. We will be discussing Toni Morrison’s ghostly novel “Beloved.” If you have a taste for spooky things, come by and join the discussion!

We also have two special programs in celebration of Black History Month. On Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. we have a concert from Blue Hearts Jazz Quartet who will be performing classic jazz music from the 20th century with a focus on Black composers. On Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. we will present the return of renowned local actor G. Oliver King, presenting two of Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic orations: “I Have a Dream,” which was originally delivered at the Lincoln Memorial during 1963’s historic March on Washington, and the prophetic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, delivered in support of Memphis sanitation workers just one day before his untimely assassination. This is an all-ages performance that will showcase the depth of Martin Luther King Jr, who was undoubtably one of the great figures of the last century.

And we want our patrons to know that the library will be closed on February 17 in honor of President’s Day.

You can access our full online calendar at new.goshenpubliclibrary.org.

