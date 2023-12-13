The upcoming federal farm bill should provide increased funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. It has the potential to dramatically limit our greenhouse-gas emissions, pandemic risk, and the suffering we inflict on animals.

The government gives billions of dollars worth of subsidies to factory farms. We should redirect these funds toward the development of a more environmentally friendly, healthy, and compassionate food system. Our leaders should back this effort by including further money for cellular-agriculture research in the farm bill.

Jon Hochschartner

Granby, Conn.