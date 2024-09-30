Expect increased traffic this weekend

We have had great success during the 2024 Ren Faire season in managing traffic conditions. Much of this is due to improved strategies, planning and goal-oriented tactics. Also, credit must be given to our Renaissance Faire partners who made huge strides in on-site development, which increased the rate of moving traffic off of the roads and onto the grounds.

We thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for their ongoing support and assistance during the season.

As we come to the close of the 2024 season, we have seen the natural annual increase of event-goers. Even with this, we have experienced a substantial decrease of impact to the surrounding area when compared to past years regarding wait-times, aggressive driving incidents, and violations.

That being said, the truth is that when numbers of event-goers increase, the number of cars increase. These larger numbers converge on the event-location which will cause traffic, even with the increased efforts of law enforcement and event staff.

The final weekend of the 2024 Ren Faire season is this coming weekend, Oct. 5-6. We expect that we will see increased attendance for this weekend.

Be advised: October 6, is also the date of the Warwick Applefest. This will cause a substantial increase in vehicular traffic as well.

Please plan now. The Tuxedo Police Department is working with all of our regional police partners to keep traffic moving, but there will be traffic.

Explore alternate routes.

If you are a regional resident: It is in your best interest to avoid traveling through the area, if you can.

If you are a visitor who is passing through Tuxedo on your journey to Applefest: It is in your best interest to explore alternate routes that avoids the area of the Renaissance Faire grounds.

If you are a Tuxedo resident in the traffic affected area: If you can avoid the high traffic times (near the opening and closing of the events), it is in your best interest to plan for that. If you have a specific report to make, please call the Station. If you have an emergency situation, call 911.

We ask that all drivers operate your vehicles in a courteous and respectful manner.

Do not block side-roads/intersections, do not enter private driveways or property and allow local traffic to move through.

The Police will be out in force to ensure compliance with the law.

Thank you and please be safe.

Town of Tuxedo Police

Tuxedo

The statement was originally posted on the police department’s Facebook page.