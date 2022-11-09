Decide to ride reminder

Dear Editor:

Friends, families, and communities coming together to express gratitude for all that they have is a time-honored tradition we love to be a part of. Everyone has their own unique, special traditions, dishes, and activities that make Thanksgiving special. However, one tradition that everyone can agree on is having a safe holiday week by choosing to plan ahead and ‘Decide to Ride.’

Start your festivities off right by encouraging smart decision-making for a happy holiday gathering. Whether you ask a friend or request an Uber, either plan helps ensure you and others stay safe when you are enjoying your favorite Anheuser-Busch beverage with family and friends.

Anheuser-Busch and Dana Distributors are proud to be a part of these special moments and are committed to helping ensure that your Thanksgiving traditions continue safely for years to come.

Over the last 35 years, we have worked together to invest more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol. This year, all of us at Dana Distributors have joined forces with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to encourage everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride and ‘Decide to Ride’ if you are drinking. You can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there.

There’s so much to be thankful for each and every year and raising a glass with family and friends on Thanksgiving is a tradition we will always cherish. Let’s all continue to protect those moments by choosing to ‘Decide to Ride’ during the holiday week.

Cheers,

Tom Kennedy

Sales Manager