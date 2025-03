In honor of Heart Month this past February, Chester area girl scouts celebrated at a “Heart Healthy” event held on February 28.

The event varies from year to year, focusing on moving our bodies and learning how to treat it right (with food and exercise). This year we had Christine from Matt Hernandez Dance Co teach salsa and Samantha from M’lanie Hunter Dance teach a hip hop workout.

The girls were also asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Chester Food Pantry.

Allyson Delo

Chester