Chester deserves a full-time supervisor

Many Chester residents have been paying two library taxes each year for as long as I can remember. When I would ask previous town council administrations about this, their answer was that it is a state issue, nothing they can do.

Since being elected to the Chester Town Council, Brandon Holdridge has taken this double taxation issue to the state assembly where it has stalled. Holdridge has pledged that he will continue to fight this injustice as town supervisor.

In 2018 Chester voted to implement a Ward system. Five years later, the present administration is still trying to figure it out. After Brandon Holdridge was elected to town council, he took this on and we will finally get the ward system we voted for. It’s still not implemented but it will be soon thanks to Holdridge.

Why has the present town council voted against the new ethics committee rules that Brandon Holdridge presented? All he wanted was for any complaint to not go to the town Council first where it could get tabled before the ethics committee sees it. Accountability is never a bad thing.

Brandon Holdridge has worked the past years for State Senator Skoufis, Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, and two other state senators in Albany where he fights an uphill battle to repair the damage from the past two Chester town council administrations. His experience dealing with Albany is unmatched. I would match his Albany rolodex and contact information against anybody presently on our town council.

Finally, as a 24-year resident, I tried to recall emails and social media announcements about issues affecting Chester residents. Crickets until Brandon Holdridge was elected to the town council.

Chester deserves a full time town supervisor, not someone with a day job elsewhere.

Howard Brenner

Sugar Loaf