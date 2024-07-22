Change is coming to the library

Change is coming. We want all our patrons to be aware that the software that the library is running on (“Integrated Library System” or “ILS” as us librarians call it) will be getting a major upgrade starting on August 1 at 4 p.m. This upgrade is going to take multiple days before it’s complete and so we will not be able to offer any circulation or account services until August 5. This upgrade is only going to impact the staff side of things, so once the update has gone into effect, patrons shouldn’t notice anything different.

In between those times, nobody can check out a book, make a request for any title, look at our catalog and see what we have, or pull up their account profile to see what they have checked out or if they have any fines. Needless to say, this is going to be a major disruption for a lot of regular library users and we’d like to apologize for any inconvenience this will cause. If you like ebooks and digital audiobooks, Libby and Hoopla digital services will be available as normal.

However, the library will be open our normal hours during this upgrade because we know a lot of people like to have the library as a resource to do work or just hang out in air conditioning. We’ll be having some children’s programs during the upgrade time: on August 1 at 4 p.m., Aventuras en Español/Adventures in Spanish will happen in our kid’s activity room. That Friday, August 2, we’ll have outdoor Patio Tales at 11 a.m. and Expedition Read at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to these programs, we’ll be playing family-friendly movies all day in our community room. Each day will have a theme: Thursday, August 1 will be 1980s movies, Friday, August 2 will be live-action films, Saturday will be animated movies, and Sunday will be pre-1960 classics.

We’re still looking for donations of craft supplies for our Craft Supply Swap on July 31 from 4:00pm until 7:00. If you have any craft supplies you don’t need anymore, you can bring them to the reference desk before then any time that we’re open. And if you want some supplies, just come for the swap and see what’s available!

And as a reminder, if you have larger items to donate, on July 27 from noon until 3 p.m., we’ll be hosting a “Stuff the Truck” event in partnership with ReStore - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. They’re looking for furniture, appliances, housewares, building supplies, hardware/tools, and more, just make sure they’re in clean/gently used condition. For a full list of accepted items, go online to newburghrestore.org and click DONATE.

You may have noticed that our website has been recently upgraded! While it’s still a work in progress, in the future it will allow us to better connect users with the information they need. As always, you can find us online at by pointing your web browser to goshenpubliclibrary.org.

