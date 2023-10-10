An experienced supervisor

I would like to emphasize how important it is to have a knowledgeable and experienced supervisor making decisions for Chester. In my opinion that’s exactly what we have with Supervisor Robert Valentine. He has over 35 years of experience as a home builder and excavating contractor, including experience in all types of infrastructure. Chester has a supervisor who wears many hats. For example, with his knowledge of roads, sewer, and infrastructure he could hypothetically be the highway superintendent or supervisor. Valentine has built hundreds of homes in Orange County, giving him the experience and knowledge of building codes by which he could easily fill the position of building inspector. His planning and zoning experience would enable him to serve on these boards with ease. Supervisor Valentine is our chief financial officer who implements and maintains our town’s budget. He’s done a great job in the last five years keeping our finances in order.

It’s important to note that Supervisor Valentine has successively navigated the town through a one hundred-million-dollar lawsuit from the Greens of Chester developers and the New York State and Attorney General Letitia James. Because of his extensive knowledge and experience with building codes, local laws and water management, he was able to successfully put forth an argument that kept these scrupulous builders from circumventing our town zoning and planning laws through litigation. In fact he successfully sued the town’s insurance company for full coverage and won.

Supervisor Valentine is also the emergency response officer, who navigated the town, its residents, and town employees through the COVID crisis successfully. As a first responder of over 30 years it’s important to have a knowledgeable leader who can direct and implement an emergency plan of action successfully.

In closing, I just wanted to inform Chester residents what a great asset Supervisor Robert Valentine is to this town. He is by far the most knowledgeable and experienced for the the job of town supervisor.

Orlando Perez

Chester