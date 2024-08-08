An election to remember... in 1774

Two hundred fifty years ago on August 16, some of the electors of the County of Orange had enough. Lack of action on the part of other officials prompted them to call a special meeting at the house of Stephen Sloat (Sloatsburg). There they elected Henry Wisner (Goshen) and John Haring (Orangetown, then part of Orange County) to represent them at the first Continental Congress, to convene at Philadelphia in September. Henry Wisner was born and raised near the village of Florida and lived as an adult in Goshen. A protest was launched by lawyer William Wickham and others at this irregular election, but the rest is history. Both men attended and contributed to the dialogue to try to resolve the conflict between the king and Parliament, and their American colonies. To learn more about Wisner’s contributions, contact the Friends of Hathorn historical society: hathornhouse@gmail.com.

Sue Gardner, Deputy Historian,

Town of Warwick