A thank you for equal time

I want to thank Deborah C. Diltz For her letter in defense of Mr. Trump. I also would like to thank the Editor of the Warwick Advertiser for printing this letter. I did not vote for Mr. Trump in 2016, I was a Democrat up until his election. Wnen he won the election, I was as suprised as everyone else. Unlike many on the left, I accepted Mr. Trump as our President and was excited to see what kind of leader he would be. I could not believe the hatred by the Democrats and how most of mainstream Media went right along with it! Dispite that Donald Trump did put Americans first and accomplished so much in his four years in office.

Raymond Klett

Warwick