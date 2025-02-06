x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

A surprise landing

Warwick /
| 06 Feb 2025 | 11:56
    A juvenile hawk lands on the hood of a car while parked at the Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick.
    A juvenile hawk lands on the hood of a car while parked at the Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick. ( Photo by Susan Levitt)