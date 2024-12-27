A new year at the library

First, we’d like to wish everyone a happy new year. The world may feel like an increasingly unstable place, but we strive to be a bedrock of the community and assist anyone with their information needs — or just provide a comfortable place to spend some time without pressure to spend money.

If you’re the kind of person who makes new year’s resolutions, the library should be your first stop to find more information to help you with your goals! We currently have a display showing highlights from our collection on personal finance and guides to physical health, but this isn’t all we have to help you with your resolution. Our reference librarians are here to help you find the information you need to accomplish your goals. Even if your resolution is something vague like “try listening to more jazz music” we have you covered with both books on the subject and a variety of classic albums on CD.

If you don’t have any resolutions in mind, consider resolving to visit the library more! Anyone in the Goshen school district is entitled to a library card and we have more to offer than just books. If you live outside the Goshen school district, you can get a card from your local library that still works here. And non-Goshen cardholders can still come to our programs and freely use our space!

This winter, the theme for the library is games. Starting in later January, we’ll be having a variety of game-related programs for all ages. Starting on Sunday, January 26, we’re going to be offering a series of beginner-friendly mahjong sessions for adults. Sign up for one or all three — if you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play this popular game, this is your chance! We have an all-ages Family Puzzle Race on January 29.

And if you have small children, you’ll want to mark your calendars for our winter story times. January 13 to 17 is the sign-up period to enter the story time lottery. We can’t promise that there will be room for everyone, but make sure you sign up that week!

We also have two sessions of our popular series “Fetching Reads: R.E.A.D to a Dog” where kids who can read independently can read to a furry friend from Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause. The next sessions will be happening on January 9 and 23, between 6 and 7 p.m. Register online to reserve a 15-minute slot.

Make sure you check our online calendar to see the full list what programs we have coming up in 2025. As always, you can access our full online calendar by going to goshenpubliclibrary.org .

Goshen Public Library

Goshen