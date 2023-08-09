This is a letter of appreciation for Officer Jeremy Harter and K9 Walker the assistance that they provided to the Town of Goshen Police Department on the evening of July 22, 2023.

On that date, Officer Nigel Balgobin and Sgt. Stan Lupinski responded to the area of Maple Avenue and Houston Road for car into a telephone pole.

Upon arrival, officers observed the utility pole downed and blocking the roadway and a red pickup truck seriously damaged. No occupants or driver were observed with the vehicle.

Town Police requested that the Village of Goshen Police K9 come to the location to assist with tracking the fleeing suspects.

Officer Harter arrived on scene and began the track with K9 Walker tracking the suspects into a large field. With the assistance from Officer Harter and K9 Walker, both subjects were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident along with several other Vehicle and Traffic violations.

Officer Harter provided us with the highest expertise and professionalism. He demonstrates commitment, loyalty and dedication to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

I commend the Village of Goshen Police along with Officer Jeremy Harter and K9 Walker for their immediate assistance and professionalism that they supplied to my officers during that incident.

Officer Harter and K9 Walker are an asset that will serve the community proudly for many years to come.

James R. Post

Police Chief

Town of Goshen Police Department